Wednesday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sunshine. Very hot & humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index near 105!

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine for your hump day. Very hot & humid conditions likely. Highs climb into the upper 90s, with a heat index near 105. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of East Texas thru Thursday evening. A significant heat ridge will build overhead Texas this week, bringing with it some of the hottest air of the season so far. The hottest of the air looks to arrive around Thursday and Friday, where triple digits are likely for highs. Heat indices by late week could approach 108-110.

Brace yourself for the heat & humidity this week. We could see rain chances return and a slight decrease in the heat by the start of next week. Until then, get ready to bake with the afternoon sunshine!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.