Gift of Love: Katelynn, Dale and Junior

It was an afternoon of fun with brothers Dale and Lee and their sister Katelynn at iJump. 11-year-old Katelynn is the youngest. She makes good grades and enjoys several favorite subjects.

"Math, reading, science," Katelynn said.

As for her future, Katelynn says she has a pretty good idea what she wants to do with her life.

"A Psychiatrist," Katelynn said.

Katelynn says she wants to go into this profession so that she can help people. Katelynn enjoys sports such as basketball, volleyball or riding her bike but her favorite is gymnastics.

"Doing cartwheels and stuff," Katelynn said.

Katelynn has been doing gymnastics for 5 years and says she looks forward to continuing in the sport. She also likes to make art. Katelynn says she looks forward to having fun with her forever family.

Next, is 12-year-old Dale and he loves sports too!

"Football and Basketball," Dale said.

He also likes exploring in the woods and playing mine craft. As for his three wishes, Dale is very practical.



"To find a job, to find a family and be happy," Dale said.

As for his future, he's starting to think about what he might want to do!

"I'm thinking about going into the oil field or train station," Dale said.

Says it's really important for him to go to church and is looking forward to going to church camp. He also hopes that his forever family has dogs or horses and likes to be active.

"Go on road trips," Dale said.

Dale wants more than anything to be part of a forever family.

"So I don't have to be with CPS anymore," Dale said.

And happiness is what he really wants in his family.

"I'll feel happy, really happy," Dale said.

Oldest brother Junior is a little bit of a jokester and says he really enjoys school!

"Lunch! Just playing, it's history," Junior said.

Junior has pretty good idea what he wants to do when he grows up and even has a back up plan.

"History teacher in college and if that backfires a chef," Junior said.

His favorite dish is good old fashioned southern comfort food.

"Biscuits and Gravy. That's the best," Junior said.

Junior also likes steak. Like his other two siblings Junior likes sports too.

"Dodge ball, Baseball, I used to play football," Junior said.

He also likes to read and play video games. As for his 3 wishes, Junior is half super hero, half reality.

"Super powers, a great family and to cook any food I want just by thinking about it," Junior said.

Junior would really like a forever family that will take him hunting. But most importantly, he just wants a family that will adopt him along with his brother and sister.

"To get a good family. Where I was was a terrible situation," Junior said.

A family that can show these three siblings the Gift of Love.

