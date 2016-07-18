INVESTIGATION: Illegal Tender

When you watch movies and television shows, sometimes you’ll see these giants stacks of cash. And even though they look nearly identical to the real thing, they’re actually a prop. But what’s surprising is that this prop cash is available to anyone. You can order a $10,000 stack of it for less than $30 right now. Which is pretty great for the area’s amateur filmmakers.

But not everyone who buys it is making movies.

In fact, it’s fast becoming the hot new item for criminals. There are several business in East Texas alone that have been fooled by just how realistic it looks. So just how big of a problem is this, and what – if anything – can be done about it? Join Caleb Beames as he takes a closer look at the issue and tells you everything you need to know about this troubling new trend in a special investigation, Tuesday at 10pm.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.