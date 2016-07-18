Monday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sunshine. Hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s Heat Index 100-103. 20% chance for a pop up shower

Happy Monday, East Texas! Look for partly cloudy skies for the start of your work week. Hot & humid conditions will persist with highs climbing into the mid 90s across the area. The humidity will make it feel closer to 100-105 during the peak heating of the day. The weak sea breeze effect today, will provide a 20% chance for a few pop-up showers this afternoon, especially across Deep East Texas.

After the small rain chances for your Monday, look for sunny, dry, & hot conditions to continue to build in for the rest of the upcoming work week. A significant heat ridge will build overhead Texas this week, bringing with it some of the hottest air of the season so far. The hottest of the air looks to arrive around Thursday and Friday, where triple digits are likely for highs. Heat indices by late week could approach 108-110. Heat advisories currently over our far eastern counties today and tomorrow will likely be extended area wide by later this week.

Brace yourself for the heat & humidity this week. We could see rain chances return and a slight decrease in the heat by the start of next week. Until then, get ready to bake with the afternoon sunshine!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.