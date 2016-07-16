Aaron Ross returns home to host free football camp

The gates opened up at Tyler Rose Stadium early this morning, welcoming East Texas athletes of all ages to the 2016 Aaron Ross Football Camp.

Ross, currently a free agent in the NFL, host this annual event to not only help give back to the community that raised him but to also take a break from everyday life.

"Just coming out here and seeing the smile on the kids face. This is one of the the times of the year that I mark on my calendar and I'm very excited," said Ross.

Joined my multiple NFL players that came from the similar social backgrounds, Ross was eager to show campers that it doesn't matter where you come from, anyone can rise to the top.

"Getting a chance to bring in a lot of my NFL buddies, a lot of college buddies, and let the kids touch them and play with them. It feels good, to let them know that we came from the same situation they come from," said Ross.

A surprise guest, Ross's wife Sanya Richards-Ross, took part in showing kids how a gold medal Olympian works out.

With Aaron in free agency limbo, and Sanya now a commentator for the Rio Olympics, the two aren't sure what the future holds for them. What they do know, is that if they ever get bored there are plenty of kids in East Texas that will hang out with them any-day.

