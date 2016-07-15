Good things come in threes: Professional fighters train in East Texas

Brent Taylor and Jason Preston are both Tyler natives that have chosen a lifestyle as professional MMA fighters. A professional boxer, Kenneth Taylor, is originally from Kansas City , Missouri. East Texas has been his home for the past six years.

The three make up one work-out group that you definitely wouldn't want to see angry.

"This led to that, and I got into a lot of trouble when I was younger. I decided that I was going to use all my frustration inside the cage and make some money while I was doing it," said Jason Preston, professional MMA fighter and Tyler native.

"I've been professional for about four years. It's been a long road, up and down just like any kind of life or career you pick. It's definitely made me a better person, and my character's stronger. It's probably the best thing that ever happened to me," said Brent Taylor, veteran MMA fighter and Tyler native.

"It's a lot of fun. They push me just like I push them. I joke with them a lot because I'm the smallest and the youngest so I'm just like a little brother always tugging at the," said Kenneth Taylor, professional boxer preparing for his August fight in Dallas.

As you can imagine, professional fighting isn't a career choice for just anyone.

"If you're going to go pro, and you're actually going to make a serious run at it. You need to be professional grade before you ever put your amateur gloves up, because there some people out there that don't mind taking your head off," said Preston.

"We definitely take it seriously. Never had any kind of hesitation about if we lose. The only way we're going to lose is if they knock us out. That's the only way there going to stop us," said Taylor.

What makes this pack work, is that they never have to worry about fighting one another. With Preston and Taylor in different weight classifications, and Kenny in a whole different field. The three have been able to learn from one another.

"You know I've learned a lot of power punches from them, and they've learned a lot of speed from me," said Kenneth.

"We all got different aspects on how we fight. When we come in here we just give it everything we have competing with one another, spare with one another. It's blood, sweat and tears," said Taylor.

On July 23rd you will be able to see those blood, sweat, and tears, in person. Preston and Taylor are set to compete at The Oil Palace in the Rose City Showdown.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to be able to fight on this type of scale in my hometown," said Preston.

"You got all the Tyler family around here, it's going to be a great time. I think it will probably be more exciting then a UFC fight," said Taylor.

"Hopefully I can get in the front row. I can sneak since I'm small. I'll try to sneak as close to the cage as I can," said Kenneth.

