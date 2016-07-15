Friday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sunshine. 30% chance for scatt - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sunshine. 30% chance for scattered showers & storms. Highs in the mid 90s

EAST TEXAS

T.G.I.F, East Texas!  Your Friday forecast features a mix of clouds and sun with hot & humid conditions developing. A big change today, will feature a 30% chance for scattered showers & storms to potentially develop to our north and move into the region. Not everyone will see this but, a few of us will get a lucky, cooling relief.  Your Saturday will feature another chance for a few showers & storms, otherwise hot & humid with highs in the mid 90s. 

The rest of the weekend heading into next week will feature a huge heat ridge expanding into the area, which means drier weather conditions extending into the week with temps heating up quickly into the triple digits! 

Have a great weekend! 

