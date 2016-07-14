SFA Christmas in Hawaii tournament dates announced

Stephen F. Austin Athletics Release

ESPN Events has unveiled the bracket for the 2016 Hawaii Airlines Diamond Head Classic which will take place on December 22, 23 and 25 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball team is one of eight teams from around the nation that will take part in the classic, and the ‘Jacks are set to begin the classic by battling Tulsa in the opening round at 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 22. SFA’s battle with the Golden Hurricane will be broadcast nationwide on ESPNU, ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.

The multi-day, destination event will feature 12 games over three days. Each team will compete in one game per day, advancing through a bracketed-tournament format. Six of the 12 matchups, including the championship game, will be showcased on ESPN2. ESPNU will carry four games, and two will be exclusive to ESPN3.

In addition to SFA and Tulsa, Illinois State, San Diego State, San Francisco, Southern Miss, Utah and host Hawai‘I comprise the field for the classic. Entering its eighth year, the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will again be played at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, where it has become a holiday tradition on the island of O‘ahu.

Thanks to ESPN Events, a land package inclusion has been made available for all fans wishing to spend Christmas with the ‘Jacks. The package includes five nights of hotel accommodations at SFA’s designated hotel – the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort – as well as round-trip game day transfers from the hotel to the Stan Sheriff Center and tickets for all three games SFA will play while in Hawaii. All applicable taxes will be included in the package, too. To view and book a land package, visit the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Website below.

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic – Land Packages

A pair of travel options from Texas to Hawaii are available through Wyndell Westmoreland at International Tours and Cruises in Nacogdoches. Both travel options are from December 21-26 with departures to Honolulu, Hawaii, from either Houston or Dallas.

In order to hold the group space for each of the flights, a minimum of 10 persons must be signed up for each flight by September 15. If 10 people are not booked and deposited by that date, the group space will be cancelled. A $50 deposit is due at the time of booking and the remaining flight balance is due by November 1. The $50 deposit will be refunded to each traveler only if fewer than 10 people per flight have booked and deposited.

Details for both flight packages as well as contact information for Wyndell Westmoreland to reserve one or more seats on one of the flights is located below.

Group Travel Option One: Houston, Texas to Honolulu, Hawaii (HNL)

Flight Carrier: United

Cost per person: $1,166.15 (all taxes and fees included)

Flight information to Hawaii: Depart Houston on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 9:15 a.m. CT, arrive in Honolulu at 1:56 p.m. HT

Flight information back to Houston: Depart Honolulu on Monday, Dec. 26 at 7:55 p.m. HT, arrive in Houston at 7:31 a.m. CT (on Dec. 27)

Group Travel Option Two: Dallas, Texas (DFW) to Honolulu, Hawaii (HNL)

Flight Carrier: American Airlines

Cost per person: $1,198.25 (all taxes and fees included)

Flight information to Hawaii: Depart Dallas on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 9:05 a.m. CT, arrive in Honolulu

at 1:20 p.m. HT

Flight information back to Dallas: Depart Honolulu on Monday, Dec. 26 at 6:31 p.m. HT, arrive in Dallas at 6:03 a.m. (on Dec. 27)

Wyndell Westmoreland | International Tours and Cruises

3208 N. University Drive | Nacogdoches, Texas | 75965

926-569-6666 | 800-527-0056 | wyndell@nactravel.com