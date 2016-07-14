Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine for your day. Look for hot & humid conditions. We will see high temps warm into the mid to upper 90s, with the humidity making it feel closer to 105.

Changes begin to develop once again by the upcoming weekend, as the ridge begins to slowly shift back towards the west once again. This will be enough to allow for a few more pop up showers & storms to develop once again across the area. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine with temps in the mid 90s for highs.

Have a great Thursday!

