Three Beast of the East named in 2016 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The 2016 Biletnikoff Award watch list was released today containing the names of three former East Texas standouts.

The award annually recognizes outstanding receivers in college football. Any player, regardless of position who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

San Antonio native and Texas A&M Aggie Josh Reynolds, once graced Rose Stadium as apart of Tyler Junior College Apaches football. Mt. Pleasant native and Baylor Bear KD Cannon, made the cut for this prestigious award a day after undergoing surgery on his knee. Tyler native and Mississippi State Bulldog Fred Ross, continues to make John Tyler high school look like a hub for Division 1 talent earning a spot on the watch list.

To see the complete watch list Click Here.

