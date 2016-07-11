Monday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sun. Slight chance for a pop up shower or storm. Hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine for your day. Look for hot & humid conditions. We will see high temps warm into the mid-90s, with the humidity making it feel closer to 100. We will also run a 20% chance for a few pop up showers & storms developing, but the majority of the area will remain dry.

Tuesday, we will see the heat ridge building back in from the west. You know the story, that means dry and hot conditions will become dominant across the area once again, with little to no rainfall possible. The heat ridge will remain over the area thru Thursday, meaning dry and hot temps.

Changes begin to develop once again by the upcoming weekend, as the ridge begins to slowly shift back towards the west once again. This will be enough to allow for a few more pop up showers & storms to develop once again across the area. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine with temps in the mid 90s for highs.

Have a great week!

