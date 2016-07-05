Tuesday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sunshine. Few scattered showers & storms possible through early afternoon. Highs warm into the mid 90s. Feels-like 105+

Happy Tuesday, ETX! We're tracking a 30% chance of a few scattered showers & storms possible for the first half of your day. Otherwise, look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with Hot & humid conditions. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s and heat indices will warm to 105-108. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for most of ETX thru Tuesday evening. Be sure to stay hydrated, and avoid long periods of time out in the direct sunlight when at all possible.

Our rain chances shut down fairly quickly after about midday this afternoon. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with warm & muggy conditions continuing. Look for overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. The rest of your work week will feature dry and hot conditions. A heat ridge from the west will build back towards the east meaning more of the same. Hot and sunny weather. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s each and every day with overnight lows into the upper 70s.

We could see a few pop-up showers return with the heat & humidity for later this week into the weekend, but nothing to really be too excited for at this point.

