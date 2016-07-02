De Las Rosas takes over Rose Stadium - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

De Las Rosas takes over Rose Stadium

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The 6th annual Futbol De Las Rosas invited soccer fans from not just all over East Texas, but the entire state of Texas. 

Hosting such a high profile international rivalry like Club America vs. Las Chivas, the Tyler's Hispanic Business Alliance event has became a highly anticipated sports outing. 

Adding to the excitement, Las Chivas goalie Daniel Abarca is a former Tyler Lee and Tyler Junior College alum. Barca guarded the net for the second half of the exhibition match keeping Club America from adding onto the 1-0 lead they has achieved in the first half. Unfortunately for the East Texan, Las Chivas was not able to score the entire match. 

