De Las Rosas takes over Rose Stadium

The 6th annual Futbol De Las Rosas invited soccer fans from not just all over East Texas, but the entire state of Texas.

Hosting such a high profile international rivalry like Club America vs. Las Chivas, the Tyler's Hispanic Business Alliance event has became a highly anticipated sports outing.

Adding to the excitement, Las Chivas goalie Daniel Abarca is a former Tyler Lee and Tyler Junior College alum. Barca guarded the net for the second half of the exhibition match keeping Club America from adding onto the 1-0 lead they has achieved in the first half. Unfortunately for the East Texan, Las Chivas was not able to score the entire match.

