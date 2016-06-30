Restaurant Reports: Top marks to 4 E. Texas restaurants

Top marks go to four East Texas restaurants in the latest inspection health department period.

In Lindale,



What-A-Burger #1036, at 311 south Main.

No violations, no demerits.





In Longview,



Deb's Downtown Cafe, at 103 east Tyler street.

No violations, no demerits.



Mike's Quick Stop, at 5909 west Marshall avenue.

No violations, no demerits.



This Our Store, at 559 Mobberly avenue.

No violations, no demerits.



