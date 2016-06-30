Team Jenkins: Baseball player's mother reflects on son being called to majors

Walking into Blake Furniture in Henderson, you can't miss the picture of Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher Tyrell Jenkins.

Jenkins was recently called up to the majors. His mother, Sharon Wade, is a manager at Blake's. She recalled the conversation she had with her son when he got the news.

"He said, 'Mom I got moved to the big leagues. I said, 'Are you sure?' And he said, 'Yes.' I asked him when he was leaving and he said, 'I'm getting ready to,' and then I asked him what he was doing and he said getting ready to leave. I told him, 'You better get on your knees we need to pray,' " Wade said.

It was an emotional moment, she said.

"We both were just crying because it took time to sink in. It's by the grace of the good Lord. We have come a long way," she said.

After being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals at the age of 17, Jenkins had to decide between a life on the mound or a life between yard-lines and accept an opportunity to play football at Baylor University.

It was a decision that would have frightened most mothers, but not Wade. She said she and Jenkins have always been a team, and she trusted her son to do what was best for the team.

"I told him, 'You hang in there, and you do what you want to do. You know what you have to do, and don't worry about the others because people are going to talk.' He was going to be the one that stepped in there and keep going, and he did. He had to step out on faith. He had to," Wade said.

Stepping out onto the biggest stage in baseball with that same faith, Jenkins is now on a mission to make a name for himself.

Wade only has one simple request for when her son does become, as some would say, "big time" and decides to settle down.

"If he wants to buy a house somewhere else that's his decision and I'll support him. But, he has to buy his furniture from Blake Furniture. I don't care if we have to ship it to Miami or Georgia," Wade said.

Wade has not been able to see her son actually take the major league mound, but plans to attend if her son can tell her soon enough for her to make travel plans.

