This patriotic-looking dessert is an easy thing to make to take outside to your patriotic gatherings, as long as they're not set in the hot sun. Keep them in a cooler or indoors until ready to serve.



The idea for the color swirls came from a recipe found here. Try it, it's really fun!



Red, white and blue chocolate bark



Ingredients:

4 cups of white chocolate chips, divided

food colors

red, white and blue sprinkles



Method:



Set aside one cup of white chocolate chips in two separate bowls, 1/2 cup in each bowl

Place the remaining three cups in a large, microwave-safe bowl, and begin melting in 30-second intervals, stirring between each interval. This will likely take up to two minutes.



When completely melted and stirred until smooth, spread the chocolate on a parchment-lined cookie sheet, keeping it about 1/4 inch thick. The shape doesn't matter.



Microwave one of the two smaller bowls containing 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips for 30 seconds, then stir. If needed, microwave a bit longer, up to a minute.

Drop 2 drops of red food color into the small bowl, and stir well. (It is tempting to dump a lot more food color in the melted chocolate to get a darker result, but doing so will cause your chocolate to buckle, ruining it. Just a couple of drops is all it can handle.)

Dollop the red-tinted melted chocolate onto the white melted chocolate, and use an offset spatula or butter knife to swirl the colors into the white.



Follow the same routine for the blue melted chocolate.



While still soft and melted, use red white and blue candies or sprinkles and scatter over the bark. Press into the white chocolate a bit, if needed.

Refrigerate until firm, then break into pieces. If not serving that day, store tightly sealed in a container in the refrigerator up to a month.



