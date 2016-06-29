Sports WebXtra: Astros make huge strides - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Astros make huge strides

Check out this Sports WebXtra is you are a baseball and Houston Astros fan. The Houston team wrapped up their series against the LA Angels with the sweep.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly