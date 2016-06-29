Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny & hot! Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index: Near 100

Happy Hump Day, ETX! Your Wednesday thru Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, with hot, hazy, & humid weather sticking around across the region. Highs will warm into the middle 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like it's close to 100.

The weekend looks to be mainly dry at this moment, with a few more clouds. We will also see the humidity levels on the uptick once again. Highs will warm back into the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices back at or above 105.

Have a great week!

Nota en español: Mayormente soleado, caliente con temperaturas en los 90s

