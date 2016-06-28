Click through the slideshow above to find some easy recipes to try for National Graham Cracker Day.
Mobile users, click here to view the slideshow.
Or, click one of these links for the recipe:
4-ingredient chocolate crunch pie
Easy graham-peanut butter chocolate snack bars
Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.