Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Afternoon "Popcorn Showers" developing. Highs warm into the mid 90s. Heat Index: 100-105

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're tracking a very weak front that will slowly creep towards the south today, bringing with it, a chance for a some "popcorn showers" both Monday & Tuesday afternoon. I'm not expecting a major washout, or big time severe weather, but a few popcorn storms will be around. Otherwise, the big story will be the heat & humidity. Look for highs to warm into the mid-90s with the humidity making it feel more like 100-105 during the peak heating of the day! Behind the front, look for slightly cooler temps and feels-like numbers, but still hot & humid weather.

Wednesday thru Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, with hot, hazy, & humid weather sticking around across the region. Highs will warm intot he lower 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

The weekend looks to be mainly dry at this moment, with a few more clouds. We will also see the humidity levels on the uptick once again. Highs will warm back into the mid-90s, with heat indices back at or above 100.

Have a great week!

