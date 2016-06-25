East Texan, pro athlete holds annual camp for kids

Instilling confidence in the future of East Texas is exactly what former Tyler Lee Red Raider, SFA Lumberjack, and current Tennessee Titans safety Josh Aubrey has set out to do the past three years through a free youth football camp.

This year "The Aubrey Camp" pitched up it's tent at John Tyler High School and got to work. Teaching campers from the ages of 10 to 18 the basic fundamentals of football, Aubrey also focused on squeezing in some life lessons. The majority of the campers were repeat attendees, which to Aubrey, proves that he is doing something right.

Even when you're a professional athlete and have everything going for you, Aubrey admitted it's "cool" knowing that the kids of his hometown community look forward to the annual camp.

"You know I see a lot of guys, and some guys been here three years some guys two. So it's a lot of the same guys, but that tells me I'm doing something right. The kids they love the camp. Every time they bring up the same things, like we did this, I wanna do this again, what can I do to get better. It's a dream come true, honestly to see every kid and just feel like each one of them believes in me and believes in what I can do. So just to be able to give back to these kids and reach these kids is a dream come true," said Josh Aubrey, Titans Safety.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.