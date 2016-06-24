Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Very warm & humid. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Friday, East Texas! The latter half of the work week will feature drier air filtering in, as a ridge of high pressure builds in. We call this the "Ring of Fire!" It means dry and hot weather likely for the region.

Mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s, but heat indices will climb near 100.

We could see a few showers return next week, with some minor relief as a weak front tries to backdoor down into the area. Otherwise highs staying the 90s.

Have a great Friday!

