Restaurant Reports: 4 restaurants get top inspection scores

  Four East Texas restaurants get top marks in the latest round of inspections by health officials.
  In Longview,

Five Guys Burgers and Fries at 3405 North Fourth street. No violations, no demerits.
 
Subway at 2720 east Marshall avenue.  No violations, no demerits.
 
Wing Stop at 1723 west Loop 281.  No violations, no demerits.
 
Hot Dog Express at 106 east Marshall avenue.  No violations, no demerits.
 
