Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very warm & humid. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! The middle and latter half of the work week will feature drier air filtering in, as a ridge of high pressure builds in. We call this the "Ring of Fire!" It means dry and hot weather likely for the region.

Mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s, but heat indices will climb near 105. Heat Advisories may be required again by late this week into the weekend. We will keep you posted! Could see a few showers return next week, with some minor relief.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.