Monday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sunshine. Warm & humid. Highs in the lower 90s. 20% chance for pop-up showers

Happy Monday, East Texas! Today is the first official day of Summer. The Summer Solstice (longest day of sunlight during the year) kicks off at 5:34pm this afternoon. Look for a typical East Texas summer day. Highs will warm into the lower 90s, with heat indices between 95-99. We will run a 20% chance for a few pop-up showers developing with the daytime heating and some moisture from the Gulf.

More of the same can be expected for your Tuesday! Partly cloudy skies, warm & humid. A 20% chance for a few pop-up afternoon showers. Highs climb into the low to mid-90s.

The middle and latter half of the work week will feature drier air filtering in, as a ridge of high pressure builds in. We call this the "Ring of Fire!" It means dry and hot weather likely for the region. Mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s, but heat indices will climb near 105. Heat Advisories may be required again by late this week into the weekend. We will keep you posted!

Have a great week!

