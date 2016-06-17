Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. PM pop up storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index near 105!

Happy Friday, East Texas! We're tracking more big heat headed our way. Today will feature very summer-like weather. Look for mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid weather returns to the area. Highs will warm into the mid 90s, with heat index values near 105! In fact, folks will want to be aware that feels-like numbers will approach the extreme category. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all of East Texas this afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the area for your Friday!

The latest data is now indicating a chance for some pop-up storms to develop across Oklahoma today, and could possibly drop south across parts of ETX later this afternoon. I have thrown in a 20% chance for a late day storm. We will have to see how the models adjust to this potential through the day. Check back for updates. Either way, looks like pop up storms will remain in the forecast through the weekend.

Due to the front this weekend low rain chances and some slightly cooler temperatures will continue.

Have a good Friday!

