Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index near 105

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're tracking more big heat headed our way. Today & Friday, will feature very summer-like weather. Look for mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid weather returns to the area. Highs will warm into the mid 90s, with heat index values near 105! In fact, folks will want to be aware that feels-like numbers will approach the extreme category. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for areas along and north of I-20 through Friday.

We could see a front drop into the region by this weekend bringing more rain chances, and some slightly cooler temperatures.

Have a good Thursday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.