Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot & humid. Highs warm into the mid 90s. Heat indices 105-110

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're tracking some big heat headed our way. Wednesday thru Friday, will feature very summer-like weather. Look for mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid weather returns to the area. Highs will warm into the mid 90s, with heat index values 105-110!  In fact, folks will want to be aware that feels-like numbers will approach the extreme category. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for areas along and north of I-20 through Thursday. 

We could see a front drop into the region by this weekend bringing more rain chances, and some slightly cooler temperatures. 

Have a Hump Day!

