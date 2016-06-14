State Board of Education asking for public input on testing system

The state's top education experts are asking Texans for input about assessment and accountability programs.

Tuesday, the State Board of Education issued a survey in English and Spanish seeking public opinion for future development. The online survey is open to all Texans through June 30.

Take the survey here

The move follows a decision by Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to cancel fifth and eighth-grade State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) retesting. Morath also removed the consequences attached to the STAAR for fifth and eighth-grade students for the 2015-16 school year. Morath canceled the retests after ongoing issues with the state's testing vendor.

The SBOE says the survey will allow educators, parents, business owners and students a chance to give input on STAAR testing.

"Our constituents often talk to board members about testing and school ratings issues," SBOE Chair Donna Bahorich said. "I felt it was also important for board members to have in-depth discussions to learn what educators, parents, business people and others want from these two high-profile programs. I believe our findings will be useful in shaping the next generation systems."

From October 2015 to March 2016, the SBOE held nine Community Conversation meetings around the state to gather comments about testing and accountability systems. The board says that information, along with survey submissions, will be compiled into a report which will be presented at the board's July 19-22 meeting.

SBOE members say that once the report is approved, it will be sent to legislators and the Texas Commission on Next Generation Assessments and Accountability - a 15-member commission created by the Texas Legislature to make recommendations on the state's testing system. The commission's report is expected to be submitted to the governor and Legislature by Sept. 1.

Read comments from the Community Conversations

