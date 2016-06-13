County road closures in Cherokee Co. - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

County road closures in Cherokee Co.

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(KLTV) -

Cherokee County, County Road Closures 

As of 6-20-16

Pct 1

1306, 1310, 1508, 1509, 1605

Pct 2

2409 and 2120 are closed indefinitely

Pct 3

3214, 3313, 3202, 3802, 3808, 3210, 3306, 3901@3904, 3212, 3101, 3707 (South End), 3701 @ racetrack & 69 

Pct 4

4719, 4216, 4307 

