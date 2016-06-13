Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance for scattered showers & storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Happy Monday, ETX! We're tracking scattered showers and storms across parts of the region today. It won't rain all day, and even some spots of sunshine with highs warming into the upper 80s. We will still run the risk of a few showers overnight as temps stay warm and muggy in the 70s. Your Tuesday will feature a few spotty showers possibly, especially early in the day. Highs warm into the lower 90s.

Wednesday thru Friday, will feature very summer-like weather. Look for mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid weather returns to the area. Highs will warm into the mid-90s, with heat index values in the triple digits! In fact, folks will want to be aware that feels-like numbers will approach the extreme category by late week.

We could see a front drop into the region by this weekend bringing more rain chances, and some slightly cooler temperatures.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.