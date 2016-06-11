ETBU Tiger gets drafted

MARSHALL - ETBU Athletics Release

After four years of hard work at East Texas Baptist University, Tyler Bates name has been called. In the 38th round, Bates was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and becomes ETBU’s second ever draft pick. ETBU’s last pick was Tim Brown in 1980 by the New York Mets.

Bates is the 1,146th pick in the 38th round as an outfielder and is the second ASC player to be chosen this year behind Concordia-Texas’ Lane Hobbs.

This year he was an ABCA All-American on the second team while also being on the All-West Region first-team. He was also an D3baseball.com All-West Region second-team. It was his third time in his career to be on the ABCA All-Region team. He was also an All-ASC first-team selection which was also the third time to be All-ASC. He finishes his career as the all-time hits leader at ETBU with 206 breaking the record in the ASC Tournament held by ABCA All-American Trey Luster. He led the ASC in runs scored (58) and total bases (133) and was second in hits (72), home runs (14) and RBI (55).

ETBU finished the year with 31 wins and were the #2 seed in the ASC Tournament.