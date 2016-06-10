Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy, hot, hazy, & humid! Highs warm into the lower 90s. Heat Index near 100. 20% chance for a pop-up shower.

Happy Friday, ETX! Your Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine (partly cloudy) with increasing humidity, but very warm afternoon temps. Highs look to warm into the mid-90s. The extra increase in humidity will bring "feels-like" temps to near 100 degrees by Friday afternoon.

This weekend will feature increasing clouds and a 20-30% chance for typical pop-up showers & storms. Highs will begin to lower back to near 90 with the extra cloud cover and humidity. We will see this typical summer time pattern continue into next week.

Have a great weekend!

