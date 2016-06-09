Whitehouse falls in state semifinals; Beckville loses in 2A final

After stepping on the field at Dell Diamond in the Class 5A state semifinals and making history by being the first four-seed to make it to the state tournament, the Whitehouse Wildcats fell to Grapevine by a final score of 7-0.

Ryan Walls started the game on the mound for Whitehouse, pitching a shocking 0.2 innings as the score rose to 5-0 as a result of the Mustangs bats being hot and the Wildcats making uncharacteristic errors. Senior Landry Mayo stepped in on the mound and was able to hold Grapevine until the fourth inning, but a combination of more errors and hits would lead to Grapevine running away with a win and a ticket to the state championships.



Beckville meanwhile lost in the Class 2A state title game to Flatonia by a score of 7 to 1.

