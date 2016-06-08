FCA Heart of a Champion: Red Team looks to change the trend

This afternoon, the Red and Blue football teams prepared for the FCA Heart of Champion showdown that will take place this coming Saturday at Tyler Rose Stadium.

The past five years that this event has taken place in East Texas, the Blue Team has come out with four victories. While this is a mash-up of the best athletes in the area, there is still personal pride on the line.

Looking to answer for the lack of "W's" in the win column for the Red Team, Head Coach Coby Gipson and company practiced the full allotted time Thursday night. TJC signee and former Athens running back, Logan Fuller, was impressed with the faces he saw surrounding him and believes they have what it takes to end the Blue reign in the east.

