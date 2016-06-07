Cinderella Story: Whitehouse ready to take on state tournament

Today was the last day of practice for the Whitehouse Wildcats baseball team.

"It's been a great season, like I've said these are guys that I've grown up with. I've been with Coach Jenkins now for four years on the varsity," said Landry Mayo, Wildcats senior pitcher and left-fielder.

But the season isn't over yet, and hopefully won't be for another three days as the Wildcats prepare to do something no other four seed has done in Texas; play in the state tournament.

"Our assistant coach, he went to the state tournament when he was in high school and he talks about it everyday. It's something you never forget. So to be able to go my senior year it's unreal," said Mayo.

"It's been really fun, especially the dog-piles after our wins. That's probably been the best parts of all this. It's been crazy," said Clayton Pruitt, junior pitcher and right-fielder.

In order to bring a state title back home, Whitehouse will have to get passed the Grapevine Mustangs, which will be the third district champion the Wildcats will have faced during this post-season run.

A challenged always welcomed by these underdogs.

"I mean we've been the underdogs all season, especially going into state. We aren't supposed to be there. To win it all and surprise the whole state and everybody there, that would be great," said Ryan Walls, junior starting pitch.

"I think it actually gives us a little bit of an edge being the four seed. I know for a teams in the playoffs they've looked at us as the underdogs and they treat us differently than you would a one-seed," said Mayo.

"It's pretty cool just we go in there relaxed because none of the pressure is really on us, it's all of them. We just kind come up from behind and just always come out on top," said Pruitt.

Now the Cinderella story of Texas baseball, we will see if the Wildcats can end up on top two more times.

One things for sure, Dell Diamond better get ready because the infamous "truck" is coming.

"No I told you, the truck turned into a freight train and we're crushing everything in front of us. I guess if want a specific truck it's like a GMC Z-71, four wheel drive and a jacked up with a ranch hand on the front just plowing through everything," said Connor Clark, junior catcher.

