Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Very warm but dry. Highs in the lower 90s.

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Look for mostly sunny skies for your Tuesday. Very warm but dry. Highs will climb into the lower 90s with humidity levels just a tad bit lower.

Your Hump Day thru Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with lower humidity, but very warm afternoon temps. Highs look to warm into the 90s.

This weekend will feature increasing clouds and a 20-30% chance for typical pop up showers & storms. Highs will begin to lower back to near 90 with the extra cloud cover and humidity.

Have a great Tuesday!