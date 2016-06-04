Mega Camp takes over Tyler

The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor hosted it's annual "Mega Camp" at John Tyler High School early Saturday morning.

A dozen of Division 1 coaching staffs joined UMHB, for a two hour opportunity of a lifetime for some East Texas athletes. Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas, and Utah were just a few of the Power 5 schools that were taking down names and stats.

This "mega Camp" marks the second satellite camp that has taken place in the East Texas area. Texas Tech, North Texas, and Houston will be coming to the are within the coming weeks of June.

