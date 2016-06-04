Clif Bar & Company recalls energy and trail mix bars

According to the FDA, Clif Bar & Company has released a voluntary recall of Clif Bar Nuts & Seeds energy bars, Clif Bar Sierra Trail Mix energy bars, and Clif Mojo Mountain Mix trail mix bars.

The company's supplier, SunOpta, has distributed sunflower kernels that may have been contaminated with listeria.

In their release, Clif Bar & Company stated that they have not received any reports of illness, and the recall is out of caution.

For the packages included in the recall, click here.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.