Whitehouse punches ticket to State

This afternoon, the Whitehouse Wildcats became the first four-seed team in high school baseball to make it all the way to the state tournament.
The Wildcats recently defeated the Lufkin Panthers in order to be one of the final four teams in 5-A Texas baseball. Check out the highlights above.
Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Here are the schedules for Week 7.More >>
Here are the schedules for Week 7.More >>
High Schools from across the Pineywoods were in action Friday night.More >>
High Schools from across the Pineywoods were in action Friday night.More >>
A very warm and humid evening is expected with temps at kick-off in the lower to middle 80s, dropping into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the game. Light southerly wind expected as well.More >>
A very warm and humid evening is expected with temps at kick-off in the lower to middle 80s, dropping into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the game. Light southerly wind expected as well.More >>