Whitehouse punches ticket to State

Whitehouse punches ticket to State

This afternoon, the Whitehouse Wildcats became the first four-seed team in high school baseball to make it all the way to the state tournament. 

The Wildcats recently defeated the Lufkin Panthers in order to be one of the final four teams in 5-A Texas baseball. Check out the highlights above. 

