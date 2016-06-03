Friday's Weather: Periods of rain. Some locally heavy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday's Weather: Periods of rain. Some locally heavy. Highs in - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Happy Friday, ETX! Today thru Saturday have been declared First Alert Weather Days! We can expect more rain and stormy periods across East Texas today and extended into parts of Saturday as a front and cut-off low pressure stalls in the region.

