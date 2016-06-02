TCU hosts first satellite camp of the season

Today the first satellite camp of the season was hosted by Texas Christian University.

This isn't the first time that the Horned Frogs bus has rolled into Kilgore. TCU Head Football Coach Gary Patterson has been recruiting East Texas athletes for quite some time now, and this annual event allows him to continue that tradition.

"East Texas has been a place where we've had a lot of good players. You know Drew Coleman that's out here, he's one of our players that played in the NFL. They're [East Texas athletes] always very talent. they're always very tough. They also have a very top level because they have played a lot of sports so they have a lot of gain as they get older and mature," said Coach Patterson.

Case in point is the Frogs top linebacker and Longview native Travin Howard who started as a freshman for Coach Patterson.

"He gives us a lot of versatility because he can move to our nickle guy without bringing anyone in. He ended up being one of our leading tacklers, and leading tacklers in the Big 12. Travin has been a big asset for us,' said Coach Patterson.

Hoping to be apart of the of the next crop of Division one athletes current standouts including Gladewater defensive back Austin Hawley and Groveton quarterback Glenn Thornton both showed up prepared to take advantage of this opportunity.

"I'm excited for it because I was under the radar at one point, and now I'm starting to bust out now. These satellite camps are really going to help me for one, because they get to see me and see my numbers. It kinda helps them get the talk up about me," said Hawley.

"I want to come out here and just give it my best, just try to prove people wrong thinking a 2A kid can't do anything. I believe if you can play you can play and you'll rise to the top," said Thornton.

