Wednesday's Weather: First Alert WX Day. Periods of rain & storms. Some locally heavy. Highs in the upper 70s

Happy Wednesday, ETX! Wednesday thru Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days! A more widespread rain and stormy period is moving back into East Texas starting today and extended beyond as a front and cut-off low pressure begins to approach the region. This will give us daily good chances for rain and storms and the potential for heavy rainfall today thru Sunday. Right now, the heaviest period of activity seems to line up on Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks to remain unsettled with daily rain and storm chances and highs around 80. We do look to dry out as we move towards next week as a pattern change finally arrives.

Have a great Hump Day!

