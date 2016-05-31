Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & muggy. 20% pop-up showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Look for a typical summer-like Tuesday in the region. Partly cloudy skies are expected today, along with warm & muggy conditions. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s. We will run a slight chance (20% or less) of a pop-up shower or two developing with the daytime heating.

A more widespread rain and stormy period will return to East Texas midweek and beyond as a front and cut-off low pressure begins to approach the region. This will give us daily good chances for rain and storms and the potential for heavy rainfall Wednesday thru Sunday. Right now, the heaviest period of activity seems to line up on Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks to remain unsettled with daily rain and storm chances and highs around 80.

Have a great Tuesday!

