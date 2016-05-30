UT Tyler Patriots win Division III national softball championshi - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

UT Tyler Patriots win Division III national softball championship

The UT Tyler Patriots softball team went on to win the program's first national title, after sweeping Messiah in a best of three series. 

In the first game the Patriots got hot just when it looked like the match would go into extra innings, scoring 3 in the seventh inning. 

In game two, the Patriots hacked away at a steady pace scoring 7, shutting out Messiah back to back. 

The national tournaments MVP went to Kelsie Batten. 

