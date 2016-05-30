Gift of Love: Jordan

Jordan is looking for the Gift of Love

It was an afternoon of practice at the batting cages for 15-year-old Jordan. Jordan wants more than anything to find two parents to help him on the rest of his journey through childhood. He likes to clean and work and would like to get a job.

Jordan also likes to stay active and hopes to have a career as , "a UFC fighter," Jordan said.

Jordan says he does what he can on his own but hopes to start real training to be a fighter soon.

He also hopes to find a forever family that likes to stay active too!

"I like to stay physical and stay fit and not just sit around all day. So if we could go out every day or every other day. Just have fun," Jordan said.

Jordan says he enjoys camping and exploring the outdoors.

"Fish, play hockey, kickball," Jordan said.

He would also like to join the school wrestling team. Jordan is very smart and does well in his classes. His favorite subject is biology. And when he's not in school, Jordan honestly answers that his favorite thing to do is to sleep!

As for his three wishes, Jordan is thinking out of this world.

"To discover the world, go into Mars and other planets to see if they are actually there," Jordan said.

He'd also like to travel to different places!

"Hawaii and Peru," Jordan said.

As for his third wish, he'd like to meet his favorite Dallas Cowboy, Tony Romo. But most importantly, Jordan would like to find a family to show him the Gift of Love.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.