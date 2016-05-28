Saturday Playoff Scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Saturday Playoff Scores

BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 5A

Region II

  • Lufkin 7, Mesquite Poteet 2 (Lufkin advances, 2-0)

CLASS 4A

Region II

  • Pleasant Grove 9, Celina 5 (Pleasant Grove advances, 2-0)

Region III

  • One-game playoff: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 5, Jasper 4 (8 innings; LCM advances)

CLASS 3A

Region III

  • One-game playoff: Nacogdoches Central Heights 11, White Oak 0 (Central Heights advances)

CLASS 2A

Region III

  • Beckville 4, Harleton 2 (Beckville advances, 2-0)

SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 5A

Region II

  • Frisco 3, Lufkin 2
  • Frisco 4, Lufkin 3 (Frisco advances, 2-1)

CLASS 3A

Region III

  • Malakoff 3, West 2
  • West 6, Malakoff 5 (West advances, 2-1)

CLASS 2A

Region III

  • Harleton 5, Beckville 0
  • Harleton 6, Beckville 2 (Harleton advances, 2-1)



 

Powered by Frankly