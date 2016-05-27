Company recalls spill-proof cups due to risk of mold - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

More than 3 million spill-proof cups for children between 4 and 12 months old are being recalled by Mayborn USA because of the risk of mold that could cause sickness. Click here for more details.

