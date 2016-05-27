Friday WX: Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. We're expecting periods of showers & storms, some heavy and strong. Highs near 80

T.G.I.F East Texas! Friday will feature a very good shot at widespread showers & storms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe and will have the potential to produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. For this reason, Friday has been declared a "First Alert Weather Day!" This just means disruptive weather could impact any plans you have outside. Stay weather aware and we will keep you updated on the latest information.

The good news is that any widespread rain & storm chances will come to an end by the time we move towards the weekend. Partly cloudy skies with just isolated showers possible Saturday & Sunday but expect warm & humid conditions with highs in the mid-80s.

Right now, Memorial Day is looking very warm & humid with highs in the upper 80s. Just a few isolated showers possible but I would not cancel any outdoor plans, as this is a typical summer-time outlook. Rain chances may ramp back up once again as we move into the middle of next week with yet another upper level low.

