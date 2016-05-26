Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers & storms develop. Highs in the lower 80s. Today is a First Alert Weather Day

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Look for better rain and storm chances to increase during the day as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the south. Scattered showers & storms will increase Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

Friday will feature a very good shot at widespread showers & storms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe and will have the potential to produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. For this reason, Thursday & Friday have been declared "First Alert Weather Days." This just means disruptive weather could impact any plans you have outside. Stay weather aware and we will keep you updated on the latest information.

The good news is that any widespread rain & storm chances will come to an end by the time we move towards the weekend. Partly cloudy skies with just isolated showers possible Saturday & Sunday but expect warm & humid conditions with highs in the mid-80s.

Right now, Memorial Day is looking very warm & humid with highs in the upper 80s. Just a few isolated showers possible but I would not cancel any outdoor plans, as this is a typical summer-time outlook.

